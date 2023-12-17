4,6,6,2,6: Harry Brook speed dials KKR superstar to raise IPL stocks before Dubai auction in ENG vs WI 3rd T20I - Watch

Holding Harry Brook would have been a good option for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. Brook's crucial cameo powered England to a thrilling win over the West Indies in the 3rd T20I on Saturday. An unbeaten hundred from opener Philip Salt followed by Brook's batting blitz kept the bilateral series alive for the visitors at the National Cricket Stadium. Brook's batting heroics paved the way for England to record its highest successful run chase against the West Indies.

England's Harry Brook scores runs from the bowling of West Indies' Andre Russell during the third T20 cricket match at National Cricket Stadium(AP)

Nicholas Pooran's stroke-filled knock of 82 off 45 balls and captain Rovman Powell's handy 39 (21) lifted the hosts to a gigantic total of 222-5 in 20 overs. Needing 21 off the final 6 balls, England were banking on Brooks, who had scored 7 off 2 deliveries before the start of the 20th over. In the next five balls of the high-scoring T20I, Brook ended the contest to hand England one of the most memorable away wins in the shortest format.

Brook destroys KKR star before IPL 2024 auction

Four, six, six, two and six - how Brook destroyed Andre Russell, who failed to stop an on-song Brook from manufacturing carnage in the series decider at Grenada. Brook batted at an incredible strike rate of 442.86 in the 3rd T20I of the action-packed series between England and the West Indies. The Englishman remained unbeaten on 31 off 7 balls as Jos Buttler and Co. chased down the massive 223-run target with a ball to spare.

Should SRH re-sign Brook?

Brook is set to enter the mini-auction of the IPL and his stunning knock against the West Indies makes him a leading candidate to spark a bidding war in Dubai. Brook was released by former champions SRH ahead of the auction. "Thank you to everyone @SunRisers for giving me my first opportunity in the @IPL. Some fantastic people in the franchise and a great set of fans. Wishing them all the best for the future," how Brook expressed his gratitude after SRH invested heavily in the Englishman for the previous edition of the IPL.

How Brook performed in debut IPL season

Dealing in crores at the previous auction, Brook was bought by SRH for a whopping sum of INR 13.25 crore. The young Englishman was the second-highest-paid batter in the history of IPL auction at the time. His bid only finished behind legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was slotted as a batter for the 2015 IPL auction. Yuvraj was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 16 crore. Brook is listed in the highest base price bracket of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2024 auction. The 24-year-old had a forgetful season in IPL 2023. The former SRH star scored 190 runs with an average of 21.11 in 11 games. However, Brook scored a blistering century for SRH in his debut IPL season.

