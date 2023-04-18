Harry Brook to open, Washington Sundar to be used as Impact Player: SRH's Dream11 prediction vs MI in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18. After losing their opening two games convincingly to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), SRH have bounced back in style by winning their next two games against PBKS and KKR. The Aiden Markram-led team will hope to make it three wins in a row with another two points against MI. Sunrisers Hyderabad made it two wins in a row as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in match 19 of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2023: Washington Sundar in action for SRH.(AFP)

Harry Brook scored his maiden T20 century as he powered SRH to 228/4. He was ably supported by Aiden Markram (50 off 26) and Abhishek Sharma (32 off 17) as SRH posted a daunting total. Marco Jansen (2/37) Mayank Markande (2/27) then starred with the ball as SRH survived a brilliant fight back from the KKR batters to secure the points.

Head coach Brian Lara’s decision to rejig the batting line-up has so far paid dividends as his explosive batters took apart the KKR bowlers and answered their critics in style. English sensation, Harry Brook announced his arrival in the IPL with an explosive century (100*off 55), while skipper Markram also scored his first half-century of the season.

Having scored only 29 runs in the previous three games, Brook proved to the world that SRH were right to splash INR 13 cr to get him to the franchise and once again reminded everyone why he is recognised as one of the best young batters in International cricket.

Abhishek Sharma returned to the playing XI in place of Washington Sundar and ensured that his quick-fire knock along with Klaasen’s blistering innings propelled SRH past 200 against KKR.

Washington Sundar hasn’t had the best start to the season, he has not contributed with the bat and is yet to pick up a solitary wicket. He came on as the Impact player and was once again ineffective and conceded 20 runs in 2 overs.

The SRH bowlers have shared the wickets between them so far this season. Mayank Markande has picked up 6, Umran Malik has picked up 5 wickets, Marco Jansen has picked up 4 wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Natarajan have also chipped in well.

Malik and Natarajan were extremely expensive in the game against KKR and will hope for a better outing against MI. After two consecutive wins SRH are expected to field an unchanged line-up against MI.

SRH’s likely XI vs MI:

Openers: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook.

Middle Order: Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi.

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen.

Bowlers: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande

Impact Player

SRH will be looking to use Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar or Mayank Dagar as their Impact Player.

