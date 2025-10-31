'Harshit Rana hits sixes off me a lot': India star reflects on fast-bowler's batting promotion at MCG

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma lauded Harshit Rana’s batting skills, revealing that the fast-bowling all-rounder often sends his deliveries sailing for sixes during net sessions. Rana was promoted to bat in the second T20I at MCG over Shivam Dube as India suffered an early collapse in the innings. He came out to bat in the 8th over and stabilised the innings with Abhishek as India managed to cross the 100-run mark. Harshit Rana scored 35 runs in the second T20I at MCG.(AP)

The pair added a valuable 56 runs for the sixth wicket, with Harshit contributing a crucial 35 to validate his inclusion. Abhishek lauded his partner for displaying remarkable composure and adjusting brilliantly in a tense situation.

"I knew Harshit could bat — he hits sixes off me a lot in the nets. He told me, 'let's play a little normal', and that helped. The right-left combination worked well, and that's why he went up the order ahead of Shivam Dube," Abhishek said in the post-match presentation.

The fast bowling all-rounder has been preferred over Arshdeep Singh in the XI for his batting ability lower down the order. However, he failed to make an impact with the ball and remained wicketless in the two overs he bowled.

Abhishek was the lone warrior for India, smashing a fighting 68 off 37 balls even as Australia’s pace battery, spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood, tore through the top order to bundle India out for just 125.

Showcasing remarkable flair, Abhishek lit up the MCG with a flurry of breathtaking shots through the off-side — crisp drives, audacious slashes, and effortless lofts — reaching his fifty in just 23 balls on his debut at the iconic ground, while wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

“I try to bring the bowler under pressure”: Abhishek Sharma

Reflecting on his fearless approach with the bat, the 24-year-old said it is because of the confidence instilled in him by the team management.

"When I play, I try to bring the bowler under pressure. This approach has its ups and downs, but my captain and coach have always supported me."

"They are clear that I should play my natural game, and when they say that, it gives me confidence," he added.