Arshdeep Singh’s continued absence invites scrutiny over Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav’s strategy: 'After Bumrah he…'

Arshdeep Singh’s continued omission from India’s playing XI has become a major talking point in the T20I series against Australia. Despite being India’s leading wicket-taker in the format, the left-arm pacer was benched for the first two games, with Harshit Rana preferred by head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his batting ability lower down the order. After the first T20I got washed out, India continued with the same XI at the MCG, where Arshdeep once again failed to make the cut. Arshdeep Singh failed to make the cut in the first two T20Is vs Australia.(AP)

Meanwhile, Harshit, who was preferred over him, justified his selection with the bat as he scored 35 runs under pressure, but remained wicketless with the ball. He gave away 27 runs in the two overs he bowled at the MCG.

Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron stressed the importance of early wickets in the second T20I, implying that Arshdeep Singh’s omission proved costly. He lauded Arshdeep’s knack for making the most of new-ball conditions, adding that his fuller lengths might have changed the course of the game.

“You've got to take wickets to win games. Today was a night where India needed wickets. If Arshdeep was playing, he would’ve bowled much fuller than the other bowlers in the Indian team. Not Bumrah, obviously, he’s an anomaly. He can do anything on any wicket. But Arshdeep is one of those bowlers who can really utilise conditions, especially with the new ball,” said Aaron on Star Sports.

“Arshdeep Singh has to be a starter in the team”

He further backed Arshdeep's inclusion in India’s XI in the third T20I, calling him the country’s best death bowler after Jasprit Bumrah. He suggested that the team management might be testing Rana and assessing bench strength early in the series, but emphasised that Arshdeep deserves to be a regular starter.

“He deserves a place in the side without a doubt, because he can swing the ball up front, and I think after Bumrah he's India's best death bowler. So I think it might just be a case where the Indian team wants to test Harshit Rana early in the series and give him a few games and test out their bench strength as well. That's the only logic I see. But otherwise, Arshdeep has to be a starter in the team,” he added.