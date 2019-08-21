e-paper
Hasan Ali, Pakistan cricketer, weds Indian national in Dubai - See pics

Shamia Arzoo met Hasan Ali during a random dinner in Dubai. Impressed with her honesty, Ali courted Shamia and sent a marriage proposal to her, which was duly accepted.

cricket Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali with his wife Shamia Arzoo.
Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali with his wife Shamia Arzoo.(Twitter)
         

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali bid goodbye to bachelorhood in style as he got married to Indian national Shamia Arzoo in glittering ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday. Even before the wedding ceremony took place on Tuesday in Dubai, various photos and videos went viral on social media where Ali could be seen participating in the rituals. Shamia resides in Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana, and met Ali during a random dinner in Dubai. Impressed with her honesty, Ali courted Shamia and sent a marriage proposal to her, which was duly accepted.

ALSO READ: Hasan Ali gets trolled for tweeting ‘last night as bachelor,’ ahead of wedding with Indian national

Ali had even invited cricketers from India for his wedding ceremony. He had said that he would happy if Indian cricketers turned up for his wedding. Hassan has now become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married with an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Here some photographs from the ceremony which are doing the rounds on social media. 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 10:40 IST

