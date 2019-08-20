Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali to get hitched with Indian national today in Dubai, see pictures of pre-wedding photoshoot

cricket

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali will tie the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo in a wedding ceremony to be held in Dubai on August 20. The news of Ali marrying an Indian national has been making the headlines since last month. Shamia resides in Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana, and met Ali during a random dinner in Dubai. Impressed with her honesty, Ali courted Shamia and sent a marriage proposal to her, which was duly accepted.

“A simple Nikah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai, which will only be attended by my close relatives and family members,” the cricketer told a press conference.

With the marriage ceremony taking place today in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, Ali and Shamia had a pre-wedding photo shoot and shared the images on social media. Here are some of the pictures from that shoot:-

Ali had even invited cricketers from India to his wedding with Samia. He had said that he would happy if Indian cricketers turned up for his wedding.

“I will invite the Indian cricket team and players to come to my marriage ceremony, after all, we are all cricket mates,” Hasan told ‘Urdu Express’ newspaper here.

“I would love it if some Indian players come to the ceremony in Dubai, it would be lovely. The contest is on the field and not off it. In the end, we are all professional cricketers and must share happiness,” he said.

Shamia has a degree in Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University and has even studied in England.

Hasan will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married with an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Malik had a high-profile wedding with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in April 2010 and former captain Abbas was the first Pakistani player to marry an Indian woman.

