Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali to get hitched with Indian national today in Dubai, see pictures of pre-wedding photoshoot
With the marriage ceremony taking place today in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, Ali and Shamia had a pre-wedding photo shoot and shared the images on social media.cricket Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:12 IST
Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali will tie the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo in a wedding ceremony to be held in Dubai on August 20. The news of Ali marrying an Indian national has been making the headlines since last month. Shamia resides in Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana, and met Ali during a random dinner in Dubai. Impressed with her honesty, Ali courted Shamia and sent a marriage proposal to her, which was duly accepted.
“A simple Nikah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai, which will only be attended by my close relatives and family members,” the cricketer told a press conference.
With the marriage ceremony taking place today in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, Ali and Shamia had a pre-wedding photo shoot and shared the images on social media. Here are some of the pictures from that shoot:-
// The Beginning // Hassan Ali and Samiya have a beautiful love story, they met a year ago and since then it has been nothing but beautiful! While this is a union of two souls, it is also a union of two nations that have been involved in decades long hatred. This is another beautiful couple looking beyond borders and spreading love! We wish them the best of luck for their wedding and their Union! Hassan Ali and Samiya, this shoot is brought to you exclusively by Team Da Artist - @daartistphoto Book Us Now! - Pakistan's premier photography Team
// Golden Moments // We were asked time and again to reveal and up close portrait, so here we are! These two beautiful Human beings captured perfectly in a frame! This one is for all the HassanXSamiya fans out there! Brought to you by @Daartistphoto Team - Pakistan's premier photography team! PAK🇵🇰: +92 345 6749600 UAE🇦🇪: +971 52 6749600
// The Beginning // Hassan Ali and Samiya are about to start a new journey in their life, and what's better than getting it photographed? These two love birds made their way to Dubai ! Their love spreads across nations through cricket and across the sky through aviation! What a beautiful and humble couple! We Bring you Hassan Ali and Samiya like never before :') Exclusive shoot by @daartistphoto - Da Artist, your premier photography team! PAK🇵🇰: +92 345 6749600 UAE🇦🇪: +971 52 6749600
ON SPECIAL REQUEST OF OUR FANS!! // The Bride // Up close and personal with Samiya khan! She was humble, beautiful and full of excitement for her Nikkah Tomorrow!! Her makeup artist @neelamkingermakeup EXCLUSIVE SHOOT BY @DAARTISTPHOTO Your premier Pakistani photography team! PAK🇵🇰: +92 345 6749600 UAE🇦🇪: +971 52 6749600
// Golden Moments // The Golden hour in Dubai has got to be one of the most mesmerizing moments, and these two took it, to another level. Whoever said that true love exists was right, because this photograph is taken with precision but crafted with love! Hassan Ali and His beautiful Wife to be share a moment, while we photograph and save it for a life time! They're all set to tie the knot tomorrow, but we got up close and exclusive with the couple in their Pre-Nikkah Shoot! Brought to you by Pakistan's premier photography Team @daartistphoto PAK 🇵🇰: +92 345 6749600 UAE 🇦🇪: +971 56 6749600
Ali had even invited cricketers from India to his wedding with Samia. He had said that he would happy if Indian cricketers turned up for his wedding.
“I will invite the Indian cricket team and players to come to my marriage ceremony, after all, we are all cricket mates,” Hasan told ‘Urdu Express’ newspaper here.
“I would love it if some Indian players come to the ceremony in Dubai, it would be lovely. The contest is on the field and not off it. In the end, we are all professional cricketers and must share happiness,” he said.
Shamia has a degree in Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University and has even studied in England.
Hasan will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married with an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.
Malik had a high-profile wedding with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in April 2010 and former captain Abbas was the first Pakistani player to marry an Indian woman.
First Published: Aug 20, 2019 13:04 IST