Hasan Ali gets trolled for tweeting ‘last night as bachelor,’ ahead of wedding with Indian national

Hasan Ali has been putting out a lot of information related to the big day on social media for a while now and fans have showered a lot of love on the couple.But the 25-year old is now getting brutally trolled on Twitter after a somewhat tongue in cheek comment.

cricket Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali.
Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali.(Twitter/Hasan Ali)
         

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is all set to tie the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo in a wedding ceremony to be held in Dubai on Tuesday. Ali has been putting out a lot of information related to the big day on social media for a while now and fans have showered a lot of love on the couple.But the 25-year old is now getting brutally trolled on Twitter after a somewhat tongue in cheek comment. Just before his wedding, Ali took to twitter and wrote, “Last night as a bachelor..!looking forward.”  

The tweet has led to a lot of reactions from followers and fans, to the extent that a Twitter called Ali “cheap”.

The news of Ali marrying an Indian national has been making the headlines since last month. Shamia resides in Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana, and met Ali during a random dinner in Dubai. Impressed with her honesty, Ali courted Shamia and sent a marriage proposal to her, which was duly accepted.

ALSO READ: Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali to get hitched with Indian national today in Dubai, see pictures of pre-wedding photoshoot

“A simple Nikah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai, which will only be attended by my close relatives and family members,” the cricketer told a press conference.

With the marriage ceremony taking place today in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, Ali and Shamia had a pre-wedding photo shoot and also shared the images on social media.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans on his tweet. 

 

 

 

 

