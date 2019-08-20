Hasan Ali gets trolled for tweeting ‘last night as bachelor,’ ahead of wedding with Indian national
Hasan Ali has been putting out a lot of information related to the big day on social media for a while now and fans have showered a lot of love on the couple.But the 25-year old is now getting brutally trolled on Twitter after a somewhat tongue in cheek comment.cricket Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:30 IST
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is all set to tie the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo in a wedding ceremony to be held in Dubai on Tuesday. Ali has been putting out a lot of information related to the big day on social media for a while now and fans have showered a lot of love on the couple.But the 25-year old is now getting brutally trolled on Twitter after a somewhat tongue in cheek comment. Just before his wedding, Ali took to twitter and wrote, “Last night as a bachelor..!looking forward.”
Last night as a bachelor..!🤣🤣 looking forward 😝 pic.twitter.com/0TDKuYRkZm— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 19, 2019
The tweet has led to a lot of reactions from followers and fans, to the extent that a Twitter called Ali “cheap”.
The news of Ali marrying an Indian national has been making the headlines since last month. Shamia resides in Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana, and met Ali during a random dinner in Dubai. Impressed with her honesty, Ali courted Shamia and sent a marriage proposal to her, which was duly accepted.
“A simple Nikah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai, which will only be attended by my close relatives and family members,” the cricketer told a press conference.
With the marriage ceremony taking place today in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, Ali and Shamia had a pre-wedding photo shoot and also shared the images on social media.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans on his tweet.
Bohat hi cheap aadmi aa tu— Khawar Waqas (@waqas_khawar) August 20, 2019
Looking forward for a test match or 20/20? Lets see how long you can stay on THE pitch!— Rizwan Chaudhary (@rizvanchaudhary) August 19, 2019
Joggers under shalwar kurta..bhai have mercy— Ammar Hussain💉 (@ammarhussain114) August 19, 2019
kar la kar la enjoy ajj raat... kal tari sari enjoy nikal jani a— Ihtisham Mehar (@IhtishamMehar1) August 19, 2019
Bhi shoes to change kr bowling k lye thori na ja rha ha 😂😂— Anonymous (@An_Anonymous22) August 19, 2019
