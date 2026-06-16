Hasan Ali's bail-swapping trick sparks funny moment as Sam Hain and Jonny Bairstow join in during County Championship

A light-hearted but unusual moment involving Hasan Ali, Sam Hain and Jonny Bairstow caught attention during Yorkshire’s County Championship Division One clash against Warwickshire at Scarborough, as the players engaged in a brief bail-swapping exchange late on the final day. Sam Hain, Jonny Bairstow and Hasan Ali engaged in a hilarious three-man exchange of bail-swapping in the County Championship. (Screen grab from X)

The incident took place during Warwickshire’s fourth-innings resistance at North Marine Road, with Yorkshire pushing hard for victory after setting a target of 453. Sam Hain, who had become the major obstacle in Yorkshire’s path, was occupying the crease and frustrating the hosts with a determined defensive effort.

In an attempt to change Yorkshire’s luck, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali walked up to the striker’s end after completing his follow-through and switched the bails around. The act appeared to be in the same playful, superstitious spirit made famous by Stuart Broad during the 2023 Ashes, when the England seamer had changed the bails before a breakthrough.

Hain, however, was having none of it. The Warwickshire batter calmly walked towards the stumps and put the bails back in their original position. But the exchange did not end there. Jonny Bairstow, who was behind the stumps for Yorkshire, then ran in and switched the bails around again, drawing amusement from those watching the moment unfold.

Hain frustrates Yorkshire despite late pressure The bail-swapping episode came in the middle of a tense final-day finish. Yorkshire had declared their second innings at 246 for 6 after making 469 in the first innings, leaving Warwickshire with a mammoth chase of 453. Warwickshire were never truly chasing the target in the final stretch, but they had to bat time to deny Yorkshire a win.

Hain played the central role in that resistance. He scored 69 off 218 balls, soaking up pressure and blunting Yorkshire’s attack for a long period. His dismissal, caught at short-leg off Dom Bess with Warwickshire 266 for 6, briefly lifted Yorkshire’s hopes with nearly 19 overs still remaining.