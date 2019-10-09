e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Hashim Amla set to sign for Surrey on Kolpak deal

The club is almost certain to be criticised for signing a second Kolpak registration after Morne Morkel. However, they will argue that they are trying to compensate for the loss of key players on international duty.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of Hashim Amla
File image of Hashim Amla(AP)
         

Retired South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is set to sign for English county club Surrey with a Kolpak registration as he has agreed on a two-year contract with the club. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Surrey hope the deal is completed before the end of the week and well ahead of the end of the month when the possibility of a no-deal Brexit could close the loophole on future Kolpak registrations in the county game.

The representatives of the 36-year-old had also held talks with Middlesex and Hampshire.

The club is almost certain to be criticised for signing a second Kolpak registration after Morne Morkel. However, they will argue that they are trying to compensate for the loss of key players on international duty.

Amla announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August after the 2019 World Cup. He, however, had made it clear he will continue to feature in domestic cricket along with the Mzansi Super League T20 franchise tournament in South Africa.

Amla played 349 matches across the three formats for the Proteas and scored more than 18,000 runs, including 55 centuries and 88 half-centuries.

The 36-year-old remains the only Proteas cricketer to score a triple century in Test cricket. In 124 Tests, Amla scored 9,282 runs at 46.41 with 28 centuries and 41 fifties.

His ODI career was equally successful as he was ranked among the best batsmen in the format, holding the South African record of 27 ODI tons. He was also the quickest to 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 ODI runs.

In 181 ODIs, Amla amassed 8,113 runs at 49.46 with 27 hundreds and 39 half-centuries.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 09:18 IST

tags
top news
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Ministers, RSS urge govt to guard industry interests ahead of regional meet
Ministers, RSS urge govt to guard industry interests ahead of regional meet
Oct 09, 2019 08:11 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 09:22 IST
‘Are you Pakistanis’?BJP candidate to those not saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
‘Are you Pakistanis’?BJP candidate to those not saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
Oct 09, 2019 07:29 IST
Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy
Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy
Oct 09, 2019 07:04 IST
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP
Oct 09, 2019 06:02 IST
Imran Khan, Pak army chief to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue in China
Imran Khan, Pak army chief to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue in China
Oct 09, 2019 08:27 IST
UN facing $230 mn deficit, may not be able to pay staff salaries
UN facing $230 mn deficit, may not be able to pay staff salaries
Oct 09, 2019 08:39 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket