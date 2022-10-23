'Hats off to Virat for the way he batted': Emotional Rohit drops ultimate praise on Kohli after IND's epic win over PAK

Rohit Sharma became visibly emotional after Virat Kohli-starrer Team India battled past Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their ICC World T20 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Leading Team India in his first campaign as captain, Rohit had a forgetful outing with the willow as the veteran opener perished for 4 off 7 balls. Rescuing Team India in the high-voltage clash, Kohli played a sublime knock as Rohit & Co. recorded a famous win over Pakistan at the MCG.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Indian skipper Rohit had nothing but absolute praise for the talismanic batter of Team India. Showering praise on the match-winner, India captain Rohit termed Kohli's special innings against Babar-led Pakistan as the best knock of his illustrious career. Former Indian skipper Kohli smashed his 34th half-century to help Team India kickstart their World Cup campaign on a winning note in Melbourne.

“I was in the dressing room. I don't have any words left. You got to expect something like this in a game like this. We wanted to stay in the game for as long as possible. That crucial partnership was the game-changing moment for us. The pitch had something in it. There was nice carry. Some swing and seam. Good to see from the bowling perspective. They had a good partnership (Iftikhar and Masood) after that. They batted well towards the end as well,” Rohit said in the post-match ceremony.

Smashing a quick-fire half-century for Rohit-led Team India, Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to make sure Rohit & Co. finish ahead of Pakistan in the final-over thriller. While Kohli top-scored for Rohit’s Team India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a crucial cameo of 40 off 37 balls against the Babar-led side.

“But we knew we had to bat out of our skin to chase this. Those two guys (Kohli and Pandya) are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. The way we won that's more pleasing for us. Hats off to Virat for the way he batted, has to be the best innings he has played for India. I would like to thank everyone, it's wonderful to see. Their support for us is very, very crucial wherever we go,” Rohit added.

