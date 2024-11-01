Menu Explore
"Have responsibility to double up my performances": Shashank Singh after being retained by PBKS

ANI |
Nov 01, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Explosive batter Shashank Singh is keen to repay the faith that the Punjab Kings have shown in him by retaining him for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Following a standout performance in IPL 2024, Punjab Kings chose to retain Shashank ahead of the upcoming mega auction. He is one of only two players staying with the franchise, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh.

Shashank's retention is a nod to his impressive season, where he amassed 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 164.65 and an average of 44.25, solidifying his status as one of IPL's most reliable finishers in 2024.

"I am extremely grateful to the franchise for this opportunity and the trust they've placed in me. Having been part of the circuit for the last five years, this chance means a lot, and I'll be forever thankful. Now, it's my turn to prove them right," Shashank stated in a press release by PBKS.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Shashank is particularly excited to work with the team's new head coach, Ricky Ponting.

"Working with Ricky Ponting sir will be incredible. He's a legend, and I'm keen to learn under his guidance," said Shashank, who grew up admiring Ponting's iconic pull shots.

The former Australian captain will assume his role from the 2025 IPL season. Ponting revealed that he was approached by several teams but saw the coaching instability as a challenge worth taking on.

Ponting will be Punjab Kings' third head coach in four seasons, following a ninth-place finish in the 2024 IPL season. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2014, when they finished as runners-up.

After his retention, Shashank's determination to contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season has only intensified.

"As a professional, you must give 100 per cent. The trust Punjab Kings and the fans have shown in me makes it my duty to double my efforts and aim for the championship," he emphasised.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

