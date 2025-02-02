'Have watched Rohit Sharma play for...': Agni Chopra's life comes ‘full circle’ after receiving BCCI Award

Agni Chopra, the son of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film journalist Anupama Chopra, was recently awarded for being the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy Plate League. The Mizoram batter received the accolade from his "childhood idol" Rohit Sharma during the BCCI's annual Naman Awards, which were held in Mumbai on February 1. Agni Chopra couldn't be more elated to receive the award from India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma. (Anupama Chopra - Instagram )

Agni Chopra amassed a total of 939 runs in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season with a staggering average of more than 80. After this win, Agni Chopra also featured in a memorable picture alongside cricket greats such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Smriti Mandhana.

The 26-year-old couldn't be more elated to receive the award from India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma. Agni Chopra also revealed that he has always looked up to the 37-year-old, so it is a surreal feeling.

"It meant a lot to receive this award from Rohit bhai, who is also from Mumbai and whom I have idolised for many years," Agni said after receiving the award.

"I have watched Rohit bhai play for almost half my life, and it feels like a full-circle moment to receive this award from the Indian captain. Having my parents cheering me on made it even more special because they have always supported me, especially through difficult times when I was in and out of the Mumbai team," he added.

Agni Chopra recalls father's priceless advice

It is no secret that Agni Chopra found it tough to find a place in Mumbai's playing XI, so he decided to leave Mumbai and pursue cricket in Mizoram.

He recalled his father Vidhu Vinod Chopra's priceless advice of always giving the best in whatever profession.

"It is indeed great to see my hard work recognised, and it is incredibly special to receive an award for the Ranji Trophy, which is one of the most storied tournaments. I am grateful for this honour," said Agni Chopra.

Agni Chopra has now firmly set his sights on taking Mizoram to the Elite Group with his performances. He is also gunning for the India Test cap.

During the BCCI's annual Naman Awards, Sachin Tendulkar was honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award while Ravichandran Ashwin was given a special accolade for his contributions to Indian cricket.