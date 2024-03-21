'He actually knows my name': Shreyanka Patil reveals idol Virat Kohli's million-dollar remark after memorable WPL outing

Shreyanka Patil, the 21-year-old off-spinner, emerged as the shining star of Royal Challengers Bangalore's triumph in the Women's Premier League (WPL), taking home the Purple Cap with her stellar performances. While last Sunday saw her bask in the glory of her team's victory, Tuesday evening offered her a surreal encounter with her childhood idol, Virat Kohli. Shreyanka Patil (R) poses with Virat Kohli during the RCB UnBox event on Tuesday(X)

Despite her achievements on the field, nothing could prepare Shreyanka for the moment when Kohli himself acknowledged her efforts, leaving her awe-struck and overwhelmed. In a heartfelt social media post, she shared her disbelief and gratitude, recounting how she had idolized Kohli while growing up, never imagining that he would one day know her by name.

“Started watching cricket cos of him. Grew up dreaming to be like him. And last night, had the moment of my life. Virat said, ‘Hi Shreyanka, well bowled’. He actually knows my name,” Shreyanka wrote on her official X, formerly Twitter, profile.

Her journey to this unforgettable encounter with Kohli began when RCB picked her up during the inaugural WPL auctions. With six wickets in seven matches, she proved to be a vital asset, earning recognition not only from her franchise but also from the Indian selectors. Her impressive performances in the CPL for Guyana Amazon Warriors further solidified her reputation as a promising cricketer, culminating in her national team debut against England in December last year.

Since then, Shreyanka has been on a remarkable trajectory, overcoming injuries and setbacks to establish herself as a key player in the Indian women's cricket team.

In her brief yet impactful international career, Shreyanka has so far represented India in two ODIs and six T20Is, picking up four and eight wickets, respectively.

The title-winning season

Shreyanka played in all eight matches for the RCB in the 2024 season, picking 13 wickets and becoming the outright leading wicket-taker in the season. With an average of 12.07 and an economy rate of just 7.30, the offie emerged as a strong asset for the side.

In the final, Shreyanka delivered a match-winning performance, helping the RCB dismiss the Delhi Capitals for just 113 with outstanding figures of 4/12 in 3.3 overs.