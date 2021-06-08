'He builds pressure, can get good batsmen out': Dinesh Karthik says 'unfair' to question Ashwin's SENA performance

R Ashwin has recently been a prevalent figure in the news because of former Team India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar's statements, who said that he doesn't accept Ashwin being termed as an "all-time great" because of his record in SENA- South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia- countries. Manjrekar had added that Ashwin, who has picked up 63 wickets in 20 matches at an average of above 40 in these countries, doesn't even have a single-five wicket haul. Reacting to the chatter about this aspect, India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh karthik said that it is a "bit unfair" on the senior off-spinner.

While speaking to Sports Today, Karthik argued that Ashwin, who is currently India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, was one of the best bowlers during India's historic 2-1 Test series win against Australia Down Under, picking up 12 wickets in three games.

"When it comes to Ashwin, a lot of things have been said about his performances in SENA continues. I think it's a tad bit unfair. Even if you see the way he has bowled in Australia, the pressure he has been able to create and his ability to get good batsmen out." Karthik said.

He further explained that Ashwin has been brilliant in overseas condition by not giving away too many runs and has put up so many performances and won more Man of the Series Awards for India than anybody else in such a short time.

Concluding his point, right-hander Karthik said that teams are always wary of Ashwin's strengths and that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder is a skilled player who also gives his team vital runs.

"As an opposition, you look at Ashwin and always think he is a guy whom we need to play carefully. He is not a random bloke who just turns up, he will have a plan, he knows what he is doing and gives you a lot with the bat at No. 8. He is probably one of the better No. 8s going around. For me, he is a fighter, a very skilled cricketer and a student of the game who wants to keep improving. He will know what this Indian team requires from him when they travel abroad and I think he will try and fulfil that role to his best," he added.

Ashwin will next feature on India's tour of England, which begins with the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and ends with a five-match Test series against the host nation.