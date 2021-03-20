IND USA
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020 Pakistan's Babar Azam Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
He can't be Shadab at once but still you need to carry him: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on returning opener Sharjeel

Sharjeel made a comeback to the T20I side last week when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 35-member squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tour.
By hindustantimes.com, Lahore
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:16 PM IST

There has been a lot of talk about Sharjeel Khan's fitness. The 32-year-old Pakistan opener made his comeback to the side last week when the 35-member squad for the South Africa and Zimbabwe tour was announced. Sharjeel was banned for two years for his role in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal in 2017. But after serving the ban, he has been in great form as he scored 656 runs at an average of 43.73 in domestic cricket.

However, there are big concerns over his fitness. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam talked about Sharjeel and said that he will support the returning Sharjeel despite the concerns over the opener's fitness.

While Babar admitted that Sharjeel wasn't in great shape, he asserted that the opening batsman can be a major force to reckon with in the upcoming series.

"He can't be Shadab [Khan] at once but still you need to carry him. I agree his fitness isn't great but we will bring him up to the mark. His form right now can help us and he is one of the best openers," ESPNcricinfo quoted Babar as saying.

"I have played with him in Karachi Kings and he can take away the pressure and totally change the game. We are working on his fitness and you will see a difference. I never asked for him in ODIs but for T20 cricket, which is a short format, you can adjust," he added.

After serving the ban, the opener returned to the domestic circuit and scored 656 runs at an average of 43.73.

"He is a match-winner and we are focusing on his fitness as well. In fielding he is great and there isn't an issue so he is very much part of the squad and we have to back him for the good," said Babar.

The Pakistan team is slated to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa and three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan squad will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for the three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. They will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe. The side is scheduled to return on May 12.

(with ANI inputs)

TRENDING TOPICS
