He can't be Shadab at once but still you need to carry him: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on returning opener Sharjeel
There has been a lot of talk about Sharjeel Khan's fitness. The 32-year-old Pakistan opener made his comeback to the side last week when the 35-member squad for the South Africa and Zimbabwe tour was announced. Sharjeel was banned for two years for his role in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal in 2017. But after serving the ban, he has been in great form as he scored 656 runs at an average of 43.73 in domestic cricket.
However, there are big concerns over his fitness. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam talked about Sharjeel and said that he will support the returning Sharjeel despite the concerns over the opener's fitness.
While Babar admitted that Sharjeel wasn't in great shape, he asserted that the opening batsman can be a major force to reckon with in the upcoming series.
"He can't be Shadab [Khan] at once but still you need to carry him. I agree his fitness isn't great but we will bring him up to the mark. His form right now can help us and he is one of the best openers," ESPNcricinfo quoted Babar as saying.
"I have played with him in Karachi Kings and he can take away the pressure and totally change the game. We are working on his fitness and you will see a difference. I never asked for him in ODIs but for T20 cricket, which is a short format, you can adjust," he added.
After serving the ban, the opener returned to the domestic circuit and scored 656 runs at an average of 43.73.
"He is a match-winner and we are focusing on his fitness as well. In fielding he is great and there isn't an issue so he is very much part of the squad and we have to back him for the good," said Babar.
The Pakistan team is slated to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa and three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe.
The Pakistan squad will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for the three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. They will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe. The side is scheduled to return on May 12.
(with ANI inputs)
He can't be Shadab at once, we are working on his fitness: Babar on Sharjeel
'I doubt they will play him': Sanjay Manjrekar on India's XI for final T20I
- Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on India's team combination for the fifth T20I against England on Saturday.
'They nearly lost the game at that moment': Hogg on India's disappointing factor
- India vs England: India walked away with the win in the 4th T20I, but there was a phase of play where they could have almost lost the game, reckons Brad Hogg.
‘KL Rahul doesn't play, simple’: Vaughan picks Team India’s opener for 5th T20I
- India already have a lot of options at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan also in the fray. And the emergence of Ishan Kishan has put further pressure on Rahul to perform.
If he'd played, Eng wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win: Atherton
- India vs England: The win by India in the 4th T20I was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time.
'No.6 is not the right spot': Chopra not happy with Iyer's batting position
- In the first match of the series, Iyer scored 67 runs as India struggled to put on a commanding total.
'That's where India won and England lost': Inzamam picks his 'MOM' from 4th T20I
- India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 31-ball 57 in the 4th T20I, but Inzamam said that if it was up to him, he would have given it to someone else.
'Different level of confidence when you smack 6 off opposition's fastest bowler'
- India vs England: "Of course, the new players always have my blessing," reacted Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in the 4th T20I.
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs.
'What you are telling the world is that on-field umpire is still the boss'
- Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
'His strike-rate is always high': Laxman lavishes praise on India's match-winner
- "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
Flexibility to flexing muscles
- Yadav’s belligerence almost made you forget that he was playing in a position (No.3) that belongs to captain Virat Kohli – who, with 3079 runs, has the world’s best tally in T20Is. That’s a huge name to match up to, but Yadav is his own kind of storm.
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?
- With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.