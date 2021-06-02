'He can take game away from opposition': R Ashwin lauds India's 'special player' ahead of WTC final against New Zealand

It has been a miracle of a turnaround for Rishabh Pant's career. Just over a year ago, there were questions on whether Pant should be given another chance in the team. With inconsistent performances with the bat, and insipid glovework behind the stumps, Pant was facing the brunt of criticism from fans and cricket pundits.

But a tour to Australia in late 2020 changed all of that. Pant emerged the hero of India's memorable Test series win in Australia. Not only did he save the third Test in Sydney with a sensational knock of 97, his unbeaten 89 on the final day of the Brisbane Test helped Team India breach Fortress Gabba.

The left-hander carried the same form in the home series against England where he was among the runs across all three formats. Even in the Indian Premier League, Pant's Delhi Capitals were on top of the table before the tournament was suspended.

Now, as India gear up for the all-important World Test Championship final, many believe Pant could be the game-changer for India in the match. Among them, is India off-spinner R Ashwin.

"We all know what sort of player Rishabh is. He can take the game away from the opposition," Ashwin told The New Indian Express when asked about the same.

"We have the luxury of batting the keeper at No. 6 and playing five bowlers, which is so crucial for the combination. His natural bat swing and fearless approach make him a special player and a talent to watch," Ashwin added.

On being asked if India can beat England for the first time since 2007, Ashwin said: "England play good cricket on their pitches and they have shown how good they are in their conditions. James Anderson will make it as difficult as it can be for us. The conditions are key in England, but the experience that this Indian team has should hold us in good stead."

"If other players chip in and make runs with Virat Kohli around, we stand a good chance to win," Ashwin signed off.