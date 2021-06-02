'If I'll get a chance': Star Kiwi paceman keen to play remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that it will look to complete the remainder of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE during a September-October window. This though will be a herculean task as the board will have to figure out the logistics of not just Indian players but that of foreign players as well.

While the availability of these players is subject to permission from the respective national boards of the other countries, a few star overseas players have already shown interest in playing in the middle-east.

Mumbai Indians star paceman Trent Boult, who will be facing England in a Test series soon before taking on India in the World Test Championship while turning out for New Zealand, is very keen to complete the remainder of the tournament in UAE, where he led MI to victory in the 2020 season.

"It was differently different to play half of the tournament. Looks like it is moving forward to the UAE, it was held very nicely last year there," Boult said in a virtual press conference.

"If I'll get a chance, I'll be looking forward to finish that campaign off myself," he added.

The IPL 2021 was suspended in May as BCCI didn't want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the tournament with an eye on the Covid-19 situation.

Boult admitted that things escalated quite quickly last month but the pacer was grateful to feature in the IPL 2021 before it was suspended.

"I suppose things obviously escalated pretty quickly over there. I made the decision to come home and get a bit of time with family," said Boult.

"Very grateful in the first place to be involved in the IPL to get an opportunity to play on that stage. What happened was very unfortunate, I'm glad that I got out safely and can move forward now."