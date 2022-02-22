'He can walk into any T20 team in the world not just India': Sunil Gavaskar reserves highest praise for 28-year-old star

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for India's 28-year-old star Jasprit Bumrah while hailing the Indian T20I squad to be “spoilt for riches” in their pace-bowling department.

Gavaskar's comment came moment after India's 3-0 whitewash victory against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Bumrah, however, wasn't part of the series as he was rested owing to workload management.

In conversation with Star Sports, Gavaskar also hailed Deepak Chahar for his ability to swing the ball both sides without any noticeable change in action. The legendary batter then hailed the Indian team for having a plethora of pace options for the T20 World Cup team, adding Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj to the list.

“He is a terrific swing bowler. He has that extra pace as well. He isn't express but he gets the ball to move at a decent pace which makes it difficult for a batsman. And he has got both the in-swinger and the out-swinger without a noticeable change in action which makes it difficult. So when you have someone like him and have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bench after two fine performances in the series, India are blessed as far as riches in bowling are concerned,” he said.

“There is Bumrah. Don't forget him. He will walk into any team in the world not just India team, any team. Then you have Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami...spoilt for choices.”

Bumrah will be back for the impending three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home which begins from February 24 onwards in Lucknow.

Bhuvneshwar, Chahar and Siraj has also been included along with Avesh Khan, who only made his international debut for India in the third T20I against West Indies. Shami and Shardul Thakur have both been rested for the series.