‘He doesn’t know anything that’s going on’: Jofra Archer hits back at Michael Holding for ‘lame’ remark

cricket

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:43 IST

Jofra Archer has responded to Michael Holding’s comments about England and Australia players not taking a knee in support of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement, saying it was harsh on the former West Indies quick’s part. Holding, who has been a vocal supported of the BLM movement had found it ‘lame’ that England, Pakistan and Australia failed to continue the practice of taking a knee which began when the English summer began in August.

Archer, in his response, said that Holding may not be aware of it but the England cricket team is actively supporting the movement ‘in the background’ and that the former Windies quick should have not said what he did without doing proper research.

“I’m pretty sure Michael Holding doesn’t know anything that is going on behind the scenes. I don’t think he has spoken to [ECB chief executive] Tom Harrison,” Archer said.

“I’ve spoken to Tom and we have stuff running in the background. We’ve not forgotten. No-one here has forgotten about Black Lives Matter. I think that is a bit harsh for him to say that. I think it is a bit harsh for Mikey to not do some research before criticising.”

Holding, however, did not hold back on his response to Archer, saying irrespective of whatever is being done to support BLM by the ECB, there is no connection between that and the gesture that is taking a knee. “Taking a knee does not prevent other action from taking place,” Holding told ESPNCricinfo.

“Those who take a knee are not substituting the gesture for other positive action. Nobody should have a problem with it. It is a worldwide recognition of calling attention to racial prejudice and injustice.”