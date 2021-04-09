'He doesn't take cricket or life too seriously': Pat Cummins praises young India batsman ahead of IPL 2021

Pat Cummins had an eventful series against India Down Under. The Aussie pacer was in top form during the four-match Test series as he picked up the most number of wickets during the contest. Shubman Gill also made his debut for India in the series and looked like a assured batter at the top. He played Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with ease and poise as Gill announced his arrival on the world stage.

Gill narrowly missed out on a century in the Brisbane Test but garnered praise from several former and current cricketers for his batting exploits.

Kolkata Knight Riders pace spearhead Cummins is also a big fan of Gill and said he likes the way the young India opening batsman stays relaxed while taking the game on.

"He's good, he's young. He wants to take the game on and is really relaxed," the star Aussie pacer said in an Instagram live by KKR in the build-up to their opening IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

"He doesn't take cricket or life too seriously. So it's good fun to be with him," the world's no 1 Test pacer added, hailing the India youngster as the duo would be seen playing together, months after their thrilling duel in the Test series Down Under.

The 21-year-old was one of the architects of India's epic Test series win Down Under, in what was his debut outing.

Gill hit a counter-attacking 91 in the second innings of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, something that set up India's epic chase of 328 at the Gabba en route to their 2-1 series triumph.

"I get along really well with Shubman. It was a great debut for him last summer in Australia. We had some good contests out in the field. I really feel happy for him, he had a great start to his Test career," Cummins said.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, IPL will follow a caravan format and for the first time the franchises will be deprived of home advantage as KKR too would miss playing at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"Just looking forward to playing for you guys this season. I know, unfortunately, we're not going to get up to Kolkata and see you in person but yeah give us all the love on social media.

"We see it all and we absolutely love it, and we'll be trying our best for you, so stick with us and yeah hopefully see you all soon," Cummins said in a message to the fans.

(with PTI inputs)