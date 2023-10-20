'He got out on that exact ball': Rohit Sharma's stunning revelation of failed move in IND's big World Cup win vs BAN

India raced away to a fourth consecutive win at the 2023 World Cup by beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Dharamsala and they moved level on points with New Zealand at the top of the table in the process. As has been the case with all of India's matches, it was a comprehensive win with the bowlers getting the opposition out for a below par score and the top order then ensuring that the team win with a number of overs to spare. In the case of the match on Thursday, it was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who were unbeaten at the end with India chasing down 257 in 41.3 overs.

India have enjoyed four dominant wins thus far in the World Cup(AFP)

They were so dominant that towards the end, both batters decided to prioritise Kohli getting to his 48th ODI century, with his deficit to the landmark becoming the same as India's deficit when the team needed 15 runs to win. Kohli ended up getting to the century in a rather thrilling fashion, hitting a six to get there and score the winning runs for India. However, Rahul played a significant role in that as well, running hard with Kohli to ensure that he remains on strike and talking to the former India captain whenever the latter missed an attempted big shot.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that it would have been a slightly different story had No.4 Shreyas Iyer got out a little later than he did. Rohit said that he had asked Shardul Thakur to pad up so as to give the all-rounder some time with the bat and it so happened that Iyer was dismissed at the same time that he communicated the call.

“I had to change that decision because (Shreyas) got out on that same ball. I had told Shardul that you are going in next but then he got out on that exact delivery so by the time he came downstairs (it would have been too late),” Rohit told his opening partner Shubman Gill in a video on BCCI's official website. “I know, the fans want to watch Shardul bat. It'll come. Bade match ka player hai yaar wo (He is a big match player”

Kohli's century

Kohli has made 50-plus scores in all but one match thus far in the tournament. He got close to a century in the first game against Australia, falling on 85 off 116 in a 165-run partnership with Rahul for the fourth wicket. Interestingly, Rahul ended up with a similar situation in that match as Kohli was on Thursday but he ended up being stranded on 97 off 115. Kohli's century against Bangladesh was his first in the World Cup since 2015 and left him one away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's extraordinary all-time record.

The 34-year-old had won player of the match for that innings and Rohit said that while the Indian bowlers had done well, one couldn't look past that innings. “Bowlers were smart enough to understand what sorts of lines and lengths were needed. Jadeja was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch. But a hundred is a hundred — you cannot beat that,” said in his post-match comments.

