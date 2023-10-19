India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Unmissable tension in mismatched rivalry's reunion 25 years later

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: With Afghanistan and the Netherlands doing the unthinkable, two major upsets have already rocked this World Cup, and if there is one more team well-suited to pull off another unexpected result, it's Bangladesh against India today at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Bangladesh have defeated India a few times – not much – but enough for it not to be called an upset anymore. In fact, Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs played between the two sides, and yet, everytime it happens, it's an outcome no one sees coming. India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND and BAN will renew their sparkling rivalry(Getty)

India's rivalry with Bangladesh may not be as big as the one they share against Pakistan, but it has its own charm. Even after years of battling each other for certain close results, the gulf between India and Bangladesh has only widened. The rivalry which began on a lukewarm note in 2000 when 'big brothers' India handed Bangladesh their Test debut, things took an unprecedented turn in 2007, when Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim stunned the Men in Blue at the World Cup in the West Indies. India got their revenge four years later but everytime there is a World Cup match between the two, sparks fly.

For example. In the 2015 World Cup, the waist-high full toss which Rohit Sharma survived and went on to bludgeon a century that knocked Bangladesh out in the quarterfinal created quite the uproar. And before the chapter could even die down, the very next year at the World T20, India edged Bangladesh by one-run in a last-ball thriller where MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya's nerves overshadowed Mushfiqur Rahim's premature celebrations. The intensity spilled into the post-match presentation ceremony where Dhoni even snapped at a reporter questioning the close finish.

Of late, there has been no shortage of India-Bangladesh ties. The women's ODI series, the Emerging Asia Cup, Asian Games, and now the World Cup… IND vs BAN is everywhere. And today's impending chapter only promises to spice up the rivalry even further. Interestingly, Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs – including the most recent win at the Asia Cup – but in all of these games, India did not field a full-strength side, unlike today. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul… Bangladesh have their work cut out.

India have been unstoppable thus far in the World Cup – they have looked more dominant with every passing game – a far cry from how Bangladesh have fared. Already grappling with the blow-up featuring Tamim Iqbal and captain Shakib-Al-Hasan, Bangladesh won against Afghanistan but were slapped with defeats against powerhouses England and New Zealand. To add to their woes, Shakib, who missed the New Zealand contest with a left quad injury, remains in doubt. The Bangladesh captain is showing improvement but a final call will be taken after monitoring his progress during Tuesday's and Wednesday's practice sessions.

Here are some key pointers surrounding the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match:

- Captain Shakib-Al-Hasan, who missed Bangladesh's game against New Zealand, remains a doubtful starter due to a left quad injury.

- India have a 3-1 record against Bangladesh in World Cups.

- In the last four ODIs played between the two teams, Bangladesh have beaten India thrice.

- Rohit Sharma has scored 738 runs in 16 ODIs against Bangladesh at an average of 56.76 including 3 centuries.

- Another run fest? The last ODI played in Pune saw over 660 runs being scored.

- Bangladesh played an ODI against India in India way back in 1998.