'He had a chat with Bhuvi, Shami…': India bowling coach on Arshdeep Singh's performance against Pakistan

India bowler Arshdeep Singh has taken to international cricket like fish to water. He tamed and dismissed the Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup. Registering figures of 3/32 in the match, he was the strike bowler for India who bowled in the powerplay and at the death. In the past few months, the 23-year old has done well at the Asia Cup and was the highest wicket-taker in the home series against South Africa.

Arshdeep received plaudits for his brilliant performance in a winning cause against Pakistan at Melbourne. He was highly appreciated by cricket experts for his ability to handle pressure. India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey applauded Arshdeep and labelled his ability to handle pressure as phenomenal.

"If we follow him (Arshdeep) for the last couple of years, looking at the way he's performed I think the one thing that stands out with that kid is his ability to build pressure. He did hard work in IPL and he is doing hard work in different phases he bowls (for India) i.e. first powerplay and then death overs," Mhambrey said in the press conference ahead of India's next match against the Netherlands.

"The composure he has shown, the clarity of thought process I think there will be ups and downs in his career but the way he has comeback (after Asia Cup) the ability to handle pressure is phenomenal and I am not really surprised the way he has bowled in the first game (against Pakistan). We have a lot of confidence in him and he has a good future," explained the India bowling coach.

Also read: 'Kohli is not going to win you...': 1983 WC winner fires massive warning to 2 Team India stars ahead of Netherlands tie

Mhambrey also highlighted how the left-arm pacer was learning under the shadow of senior bowlers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who have the experience of playing down under.

"Arshdeep is kind of a guy who likes to talk a lot. He had a chat with other senior players like Bhuvi and Shami as well because those guys have played out here (in Australia). It is kind of a learning that he has taken and tried to implement in his game. I would like to give credit to him as well. To be able to go out there and execute and do it yourself the individual skills come in," Mhambrey said.

High on confidence after starting their campaign with a win at the marquee tournament, Team India are all set to play their second match against Netherlands on October 27, Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON