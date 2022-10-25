'Kohli is not going to win you...': 1983 WC winner fires massive warning to 2 Team India stars ahead of Netherlands tie

Saving Rohit Sharma's blushes at the grandest stages of them all, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a memorable knock to help Team India upstage Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their ICC World T20 2022 opener on Sunday. Rescuing Rohit-led India from a shocking top-order collapse, Kohli joined forces with Hardik Pandya as the superstar duo sealed a stunning win for the Men In Blue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While Kohli played a magnificent knock for the 2007 world champions, skipper Rohit and opener KL Rahul had forgetful outings with the willow in the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. At a time when Kohli is busy earning plaudits for his marauding knock against Pakistan, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has issued a stern warning to the established opener pair of Rohit and Rahul.

Speaking to news agency PTI during an interview, Lal saluted the batting brilliance of Kohli after India's thrilling win over Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. "Virat Kohli's innings was amazing. I have never seen an innings like that but Virat Kohli is not going to win you every match. It's such a big tournament. It can't be won by one person," Lal was quoted as saying.

The 1983 World Cup-winning feels Indian openers Rahul and Rohit should pull up their socks for Team India's upcoming match against the Netherlands. Rohit-led Team India will hope to strengthen their qualification bid for the semi-finals when the 2007 world champions meet the Netherlands on Thursday.

"Australian pitches are suited to Kohli's game. He runs the ones, twos, and three and uses the big grounds to his advantage. In between, he scores the boundaries. He has become mentally tougher. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have to pull up their socks. Everybody needs to ensure that they are performing and trying their best all the time. And in every game, there will be different heroes," Lal observed.

India's most-capped player in the history of the T20 World Cup, Indian captain Rohit was dismissed for 4 off 7 balls in the fourth over. Rohit's partner-in-crime Rahul perished for 4 off 8 balls in the second over. Riding on Kohli's quick-fire half-century (82* off 53 balls), India outclassed Pakistan by 4 wickets at the MCG. "India's task is yet to be completed. The journey has just begun. Even teams like the Netherlands are not weak teams. In T20, it's anybody's game. If you win the tournament then only you can say the mission is complete and as an Indian team we have done the job," the former India head coach added.

