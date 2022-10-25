'He's repeating same mistake again and again. It's best he leaves captaincy': Ex-PAK skipper slams Babar after IND loss

Pakistan had the match in their grasp through the majority of the second innings of the blockbuster 2022 T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday against India. The fast bowlers had inflicted an early set back on the India batters with both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya struggling. It was matter to getting the plans in place and make use of the extra spinner Pakistan had and deny India of getting any sniff of a comeback in the match. But all it took was two deliveries and a drama-filled last over to change fortunes as India bounced back to script a four-wicket win.

Following the loss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was lashed out at by former captain Salim Malik, who feels that the 28-year-old should leave captaincy if he tends to repeat the same mistake again and again.

“Yeh pressure wala situation and aise time main senior player ka bohot bara role hota hai. Agar captain to nehi samjh aa raha uss waqt ya lag raha he ki galat decision le raha hain then aap jaake bata sakte hain ki woh galat jaa rahein hai. Iisiliye main humesha kehta hu ki fast bowler ke sath ke senior banda khara hona chaiye jo usko bataye. Itne saalo ke baad bhi agar aapko captaincy nehi aati then aapko chor dena chaiye. Agar same mistakes baar baar kar rahein hai toh best hai ki captaincy nehi karni chaiye. Bohot saare logon ne captaincy chori hai,” he said on 24 News HD.

Salim wasn't the only veteran player to have lambasted Babar for his captaincy calls in the match. Earlier on Monday, Mohammed Hafez has slammed Babar as well.

"Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. It's the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32 he will learn. In today's match, from the 7th over till the 11th over, when India were struggling for even 4 runs an over, why did Babar not fulfil the spin quota overs in that time frame," Hafeez told Rahi Cricket.

