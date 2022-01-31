'He has done well, but I'm better than him': Umar Gul rates his batting higher than India legend, explains why

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Gul claimed himself to be a better batsman than a legendary Indian cricketer, explaining that he owns a Player of the Match award which he had won in a World Cup match owing to his batting, while the latter doesn't.

Talking on the sidelines of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022 in Oman, Gul compared his batting with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, saying that while the latter has done well as a tail-end batter, he was adjudged as the Player of the Match in a World Cup game, referring to his 17-ball 32 against South Africa in the 2012 World T20 in Colombo. Gul had also picked 1/19 with the ball in Pakistan two-wicket victory in the group-stage tie.

"Harbhajan Singh has also batted well, but I have won a Player of the Match in a World Cup game for my batting. So, it means that I am better than Harbhajan Singh when it comes batting," he said.

Overall, Harbhajan has been a better run-scorer than Gul, having amassed 1237 runs in 236 ODIs, compared to the latter's 457 in 130 matches. However, in T20Is, Gul stands ahead scoring 165 runs in 27 innings, 57 runs more than Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan had announced his retirement from the game on December 24, 2021, drawing curtains to his 23-year-long career. He had last played for India in March 2016, in a T20I against UAE in Dhaka in Asia Cup. The Pakistani fast bowler, on the other hand, had returned from all forms of cricket back in October 2020. He was the leading wicket-taker in Pakistan's run to the World T20 final in 2007 and title victory in 2009.