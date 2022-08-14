'He has experience, ability. If he comes back to form...': Salman Butt issues huge warning to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

He may be returning to the Twenty20 set-up with the Asia Cup but Virat Kohli's wretched run remains a hot topic of debate, especially when the Indian team plays the World T20 in about two months. More than Kohli's batting spot, the discussion circles around his form, which has seen him go through an extended lean patch in world cricket. Also Read | 'If it was in my hands, I'd have avoided. Don't think it was needed': Ex-India opener criticises BCCI's captaincy call

Last year's T20 competition in the UAE was a disaster and India would look to put up an improved showing this time. With Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma coming to the fore, the inaugural T20 champions have undergone a drastic leadership change in the past few months. But for Kohli and his fans, the focus remains on him rediscovering his lost mojo and scoring first international ton since November 2019.

As India begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, former captain Salman Butt believes Kohli might regain his touch in the high-octane clash. The Indian has made four T20I appearances this year in which he has scored just 81 runs at an average of 20.25 with one half-century. He was among top players who sat out during India's recent tour of West Indies.

“In his [Virat Kohli] case, with his experience and ability, India will be looking to get him back in form as soon as possible. We have seen several players return to form against Pakistan. If he comes back to form, he will surely trouble Pakistan," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

Butt also lauded the Indian team management for its rotation policy, which presents youngsters with a lot more chances and creates bench strength as well. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the team made up of fringe players outwitted West Indies in the ODI series last month.

“I think the rotation policy has become a normal practice for the Indian team because they don’t play with the same players in every series. They give rest to senior players, provide more opportunities to the youngsters and keep changing the team."

"They have got so many options and combinations going. It becomes a difficult choice at times but having a bench strength is healthy for competitions," added Butt.

