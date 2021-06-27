'He has not won any ICC title nor IPL': Former Pakistan skipper doubts Virat Kohli's credentials as captain

India captain Virat Kohli may be the country' most successful Test captain with 33 wins but each time India fail to win an ICC title, no time is wasted in bringing the daggers out. As India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand by eight wickets, it marked the third instance that under Kohli, the team came close but couldn't get its hands on an ICC trophy, 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup being the other two instances.

Somehow, it always overshadows the fact that Kohli has transformed India into world-beaters and that although no ICC trophies are to show for his effort, India has constantly made it to the knockouts of big events. However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels Kohli's captaincy has certain things lacking, which is why he is not able to cross the final hurdle. Besides, the fact that Kohli hasn't even won an IPL title is what Butt feels gives his statement more meat.

Also Read | 'Twice he's scored a double century opening the innings': Gavaskar suggests potential change for India for England Tests

"You can be a very good captain but if you don’t win any title, masses won’t remember you. May be you are a good captain and have good plans but your bowler may not be able to execute it. So luck has to be on your side as well. People only remember those who win tournaments," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

"Sometimes you may not be a great captain but your team may be very good and you may end up winning a major title. So that does not define a captain but for the world, of course, a good captain is one who has won big events."

Also Read | 'Not a mean achievement': Ganguly delighted with India's WTC run, lauds individual contributors in run up to final

Kohli's aggressive captaincy is his USP, but Butt reckons the India captain can tone himself down and lead in a more Kane Williamson-like way. "Virat Kohli has not won any ICC title neither has he won the IPL. He is a top-class cricketer, has excellent body language and is aggressive. His energy level is at a different level, and it is evident that he wants to give his best every time he steps out in the middle. But captains should be subtle and not fiery," the former batsman added.

"We kept hearing during the WTC final, that it is a battle between fire (Virat Kohli) and ice (Kane Williamson). Most top-class captains who have won titles were cool or gesture-less at crunch moments. Virat Kohli is a man full of gestures. Had he won, he would have been praised no end."