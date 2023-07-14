'He has to change that shot': Shubman Gill sent urgent 'Test cricket' reminder by ex-India opener after failure vs WI

Team India strengthened its grip over West Indies in the first Test of the series in Dominica, taking a 162-run lead in first innings with eight wickets still remaining at the end of Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (143*) and Rohit Sharma (103) smashed brilliant centuries, while Virat Kohli (36*) remained unbeaten at stumps as the visitors eye a mammoth lead over the Windies. However, India's star youngster Shubman Gill wasn't able to capitalise on the opportunity as he batted at no.3 for the first time in the longest format. Shubman Gill was dismissed on 6 in the first innings of the Dominica Test(AP)

Shubman was shifted to third spot in the batting order following Cheteshwar Pujara's snub from the side, and Yashasvi's elevation to opening spot in his maiden Test. However, the 23-year-old batter could last only 11 deliveries before being dismissed by spinner Jomel Warrican; he scored 6. Gill found a thick outside edge as he went for a defensive push, which was caught by Alick Athaneze.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra spoke in detail about Shubman's short stay at the crease and pointed out a glaring weakness in the India star's armour, particularly in context of red-ball format. Chopra believes Shubman plays with “hard hands” even when he goes for a defensive shot, and that creates an issue for the batter.

“It is difficult at no.3, and Shubman Gill would know it. He has played as an opener majorly in the past. He came at no.3 after a very long partnership, I've noticed he plays with the hard hands. If you remember the Indore Test (against Australia), he went similarly hard and the ball carried towards Smith,” said Chopra.

“He will have to change that shot, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He's a great player otherwise,” he further added.

In Indore, Shubman was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann who pitched the ball at length. Gill came forward and looked to defend but ended up pushing at the ball, with the batter eventually nicking it for Steve Smith at first slip.

Shubman's successor at the opening order, Yashasvi created a new opening record alongside Rohit Sharma on Day 2, as the duo's 229-run opening stand marked the first time in Test history when India took the lead in the first innings without losing a wicket. West Indies were bowled out for 150 on Day 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON