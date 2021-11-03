'He is alluding it to how he mostly batted': Dinesh Karthik responds to Vaughan's 'India playing 2010 cricket' tweet

Veteran wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has reacted to Michael Vaughan's tweet stating 'India playing 2010 cricket', and said the tweet could well refer to the former England captain's own batting back in the day. Karthik understands that although Vaughan makes a valid point of India taking a more orthodox approach with their batting, he iterated that the same approach is what has fetched the Men in Blue plenty of success in the first place.

"He is alluding to how he mostly batted. Right at the top, they have Roy and Buttler, who take on the bowling. Their first intention is to step out, move away and create that boundary opportunity, whereas we play more cricketing shots, try to wait for the bad balls in many ways and then put pressure on the bowling. We are more of a reactive batting unit than a proactive batting unit," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

India are playing 2010 Cricket .. The game has moved on .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

In both matches which India have lost in the ongoing T20 World Cup, to Pakistan and New Zealand, their batting has not looked on par. Against Pakistan, India posted 151/7, but slipped big time against the Kiwis, as they could only manage 110/7 from their 20 overs. India struggled to get the runs going in the Powerplay, which pushed them on the backfoot, and with the bowlers looking off-colour too, Virat Kohli's stumbled to back-to-back losses.

Having said that, Karthik does not believe India need to overhaul their method or anything. Citing example of the warm-up match against England, Karthik pointed out that the reason behind India's underwhelming show in the World Cup has to do with factors and that just because England have tasted success going after the bowling, doesn't make it a blueprint for India to follow.

"If England is No. 1, India is in the top 2 as well. They have a method to their madness and they have got consistent results over a period of time doing that. So you can't fault India or their batters or the way they bat and expect them to change it just because on two occasions in the World Cup, things haven’t gone against the plan," added Karthik.

"Against the same England team in the practice game, we pretty much scored 180 and cantered in that chase. I get what he is saying. He is expecting more bravado, more positivity in terms of the top 3 going out there an imposing themselves. But we have been a batting unit which has stuck to this method and it has given them success."