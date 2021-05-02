'He is Mr. Sunrisers': Nasser Hussain calls David Warner's removal as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain a 'big decision'

Nasser Hussain feels Sunrisers Hyderabad's moveto remove David Warner as captain of the team is a 'big decision'. Warner, who led the team to a win in IPL 2016 has been at the forefront of SRH's rise and consistency in the IPL, but having lost five matches out of six, the Australia batsman was replaced by Kane Williamson as the skipper.

Hussain, a former England batsman and captain, hopes that the move works in the favour of Sunrisers, while pointing out how the decision signal the franchise's intention of looking to reboot as the IPL 2021 enters its second half.

"Hopefully, it impacts them in a positive way. That's why they have made this choice. It's almost like a team that needs a reboot sitting at the bottom of the table. It is a big decision because he is Mr. Sunrisers. He has been a huge reason why SRH have had so much success over the years. He’s led them to glory and he's played well at the top of the order," Hussain said during the pre-match show on Star Sports.

Warner, who has the most half-centuries in the IPL (50), is one of the most prolific batsmen in the tournament's history. However, this year, his form – Warner has scored 193 runs from six matches - has mirrored that of his team. Despite scoring two fifties, Warner's strike rate of 110.2 is a bit of a concern (as compared to his IPL career-strike rate of over 140).

"He is out of form this season. He may be the second highest run-getter but batting at the top with a strike rate of 110, he himself admitted in that last game that he cost them the game. But make no mistake, this is a massive move to change from one overseas captain to another doesn't really change a lot," Hussain explained.