'I think he has paid the price for that': Simon Doull suggests 'a falling out' between Warner and SRH team management

Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to change their skipper mid-way into the tournament. David Warner started the Indian Premier League 2021 as the captain of the side but he has seen his stock fall in recent matches. SRH are languishing at the bottom position in the IPL 2021 points table with five losses and a single win.

On Saturday, SRH decided to replace Warner as the captain. They announced on Twitter that Kane Williamson will take up the leadership duties of the team for the rest of the IPL 2021 season.

READ | 'I never thought I would ever see that': Swann says du Plessis' dropping Pollard was 'biggest moment' of CSK vs MI match

There has been an uproar on social media about the decision. And former New Zealand pacer and IPL commentator Simon Doull has also commented on the announcement. Doull even suggested that 'there must have been a falling out' between Warner and the team management due to the former SRH skipper's comments on Manish Pandey earlier in the tournament.

Warner had said that dropping Pandey from the playing XI was a harsh call.

"I think there must have been a falling out somewhere along the lines and not with the team, there has to be a falling out with the coaching structure. After what he said in that game about leaving Manish Pandey out, it was not his decision at all, he didn't want to do it clearly. And basically, you passed the buck, you blamed it on someone else and I think he has paid the price for that," said Doull while speaking to Cricbuzz.

"That dynamic... you sack a coach, Tom Moody, you employ Trevor Bayliss and then you bring Tom Moody back to oversee your cricket. I don't know how that relationship can possibly work. And I wonder whether one [win] in 5 (6) is the direct result of that relationship not working... And the press release suggests that he [David Warner] won't even play now that's even more strange," Doull added.

READ | 'He has done it over the years again and again': Pandya left 'speechless' after Pollard's whirlwind innings against CSK

Warner had led SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016. This is what SRH said when announcing the decision to replace the Australian.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years," the team said in a statement.

"The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's (Sunday's) match against Rajasthan Royals," Hyderabad added.

(with agency inputs)