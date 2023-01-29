'He is not smashing the selection doors. He's burning them': Ashwin's huge remark on Indian youngster after Test snub

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 29, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke in detail about the Indian player after the latter didn't find a place in the squads for the first two Tests against Australia.

ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's squad for the first two Tests of the series against Australia was announced earlier this month, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav receiving maiden call-ups in the longest format of the game. However, a notable absence from the squad was that of Sarfaraz Khan, who was widely touted to find a place for the Border-Gavaskar series in February. Sarfaraz had been producing consistent performances for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, slamming three centuries in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

In his last match against Delhi, Sarfaraz had played an important 125-run knock in the first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His first ton of the season came against Hyderabad, as he had remained unbeaten on 126.

Following his snub, India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has spoken in detail on his official YouTube channel, insisting that Sarfaraz is making a “strong statement” with his consistent outings in the domestic circuit.

“Where do I begin about this batsman? Sarfaraz Khan. There is so much debate on whether he should get selected or not. But he is not caring about selection, guys. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 900 runs. In the 2020-21 season, another 900 runs,” Ashwin began.

“This season, he has scored almost 600 runs. He has made a strong statement with his sheer performances. He is averaging in excess of 100 in the last three seasons at a high strike-rate as well. Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors. He is burning them. But unfortunately, he is not getting selected currently,” said the off-spinner.

“Despite not getting selected, he played a terrific knock for Mumbai against Delhi, the game in which Mumbai lost,” Ashwin further added.

Against Tamil Nadu, Sarfaraz scored an important 162 as he bailed Mumbai out of trouble in the first innings; the side was reeling at 161/6 when Sarfaraz forged a 167-run stand with Tanush Kotian (71). Mumbai eventually ended their innings on 481 as the match ended in a draw. Sarfaraz was not a part of Mumbai's XI as they took on Maharashtra in their final match of Group B.

