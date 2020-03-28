‘He is our Brian Lara of T20 format’: Dwayne Bravo heaps praise on West Indies cricketer

cricket

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:06 IST

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo paid rich tributes to teammate Andre Russell and stated he is their Brian Lara of the T20 format. Russell is regarded as one of the most destructive batsman in the world in shortest format and his bowling and fielding abilities makes him T20 cricket’s MVP.

Bravo feels Russell is best in the business in the particular format and likened his effect to that of West Indies greats Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

“He’s the best in the world,” Bravo told radio station 1955 FM as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Also Read | ‘Not a guy to mess around’: Ravi Shastri names the ‘boss’ of Indian cricket

“It’s the same I used to say of Chris Gayle when Chris Gayle was in his prime - we are happy to have him representing us, we didn’t have to come up and bowl against him in an international match.

“It’s the same with Andre Russell. Andre Russell now is our Chris Gayle, is our Brian Lara, in the T20 format. He is the superstar,” he added.

Russell recently showed his worth against Sri Lanka where he led West Indies to series-clinching victory in Pallekele. He hit six sixes in a blistering 14-ball innings as West Indies smashed their way to a seven-wicket win.

Bowlers limited Sri Lanka to 155 for six and then Brandon King struck 43 off 21 balls and Russell made 40 off just 14 balls as West Indies raced to 158 for three in 17 overs.

Russell was expected the set the stage alight in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders, however, the start of the tournament was pushed back from March 29 to April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic.