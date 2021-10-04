'He is the boss of Chennai. But we haven't seen MS do anything': Steyn on whether Dhoni will turn up for CSK next year

For the last two seasons of the IPL, MS Dhoni the batsman hasn't had the best of outings. IPL 2020 was Dhoni's worst season statistically as the Chennai Super Kings captain managed only 200 runs from 14 games, and this year reads even worse with only 66 runs from 12 games. However, unlike last year, Dhoni the captain has led CSK brilliantly, as the thee-time winners became the first team to qualify for the Playoffs.

With a mega auction lined up for IPL 2022, in which a team is allowed to retain only three players, it will be interesting to see whether Dhoni – who has already retired from international cricket – will feature for CSK next year. With two new teams entering the fray and Dhoni already 40 and his batting prowess declining, former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn feels that even though the CSK skipper has been a miss with the bat, there is still a chance he could return for CSK at next year's IPL 2022.

"He is the boss of Chennai. When you think Chennai, you think MS Dhoni. And you know what? They've got a couple of games left and they are already into the finals. But we haven't see Dhoni do anything. If he smashes the winning runs in the final, you can guarantee that he will be taking the gloves for Chennai in next year's IPL," Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo's Polite Enquiries which included a question: "Do you think MS Dhoni will retain himself next year for CSK looking at the current form he is in?"

Dhoni has been at the forefront of CSK's stellar comeback in IPL 2021. Last year, Dhoni's CSK were the first team to be eliminated, which meant that the team failed to make it to the Playoffs for the first time ever. Many felt this could well be the last of Dhoni for CSK. But the way his team has staged a comeback is nothing short of phenomenal. Dhoni may no longer be the ruthless and devastating batsman he once was, but his captaincy acumen is still hard to match, and it is evident in the way CSK have played their cricket this year.