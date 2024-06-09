New Delhi [India], : Virat Kohli's childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma showered praise on the talisman India batter and said that he is the king of batters whose technique is very good. He is the king of batters: Kohli's childhood coach Raj Kumar hails India talisman batter

India's next match in the T20 World Cup 2024 will be against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the T20 World Cup, Kohli scored 308 runs in five matches at an average of 308.00 and a strike rate of 132.75, with four half-centuries and best score of 82*.

Speaking to ANI, Raj Kumar Sharma said that Kohli has a good temperament and can adapt to any conditions. Kohli's childhood coach added that the 35-year-old should open against Pakistan.

"Virat is the king of batters whose technique is very good. He has a good temperament. His adaptability is such that he can adapt to any condition. He understands his responsibilities and in such difficult wickets he will be more conscious while playing because he knows that he needs to stay there on that wicket and with the kind of technique he has he should open," Raj Kumar said.

Talking about India's match against Pakistan, he said that it won't be easy. Raj Kumar added that the team who can hold on to their nerves will the match on Sunday.

"The match against Pakistan is never easy. It is always a pressure game. The team that holds on to the nerves wins. Looking at the current form one can say that India are far superior on the side but Pakistan can never be taken lightly because they also come hard on us. Even if they play with the same intention that lose to anybody but don't lose to India like our Indian fans feel," he added.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam , Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

