'He is the king of cricket': RCB allrounder reveals how many times he got Virat Kohli out in nets

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern era. Kohli has shattered numerous records in his career already. He has amassed 7,490 runs in 91 Tests at an average of 52.37 and has also registered 12,169 runs in 254 ODIs at an average of 59.07. Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is, with 3,159 runs to his name in 90 games at an average of 52.65.

Kohli has 70 international hundreds to his name and he is believed to be the player who can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries record by the time his career comes to an end.

Seeing his records, there is no doubt that bowlers often find it difficult to dismiss Kohli, particularly at the nets. During ESPNCricinfo's '25 Questions' chat show, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and India allrounder Washington Sundar was asked how many times has he been able to dismiss the skipper at the nets.

In his reply, Sundar said that Kohli is the king of cricket.

"Not too often. He is the king of cricket. I don't think I would get him out every session. Probably once in every two sessions, if I could get him out, I would be happy," he said.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led Indian team will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final starting from June 18th. India will play five-match Test series against England after the WTC Final.





