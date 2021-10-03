'He looks disillusioned. There are things happening behind the scenes we don't know about': Pietersen on Warner-SRH saga

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels for David Warner and what he is going through at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain of the franchise for four and a half seasons, Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL title win in 2016. However, things went awry and following poor form and the team's abysmal campaign in the first half of IPL 2021, the left-handed batsman was removed from captaincy.

When the tournament resumed last month, Warner was expected to brush off his poor form and spark SRH's revival. But neither happened and after two games – where he scored 0 and 2 – Warner was dropped from the XI. If the worst is to be believed, Warner could well have played his last match for SRH, with the Australia opener dropping a hint in reply to a comment on his Instagram handle earlier this week.

Weighing in on the matter, Pietersen called the entire development an unfortunate event. With all that Warner has achieved with SRH – including winning the Purple Cap on three different occasions, the turmoil between the franchise and Warner is tough to witness, reckons Pietersen.

"David Warner just is Sunrisers Hyderabad, so it’s disheartening to see his love affair with the franchise unravelling like this. He has scored so many runs for them over the years, captained them to the title, and has been at the heart and soul of everything that they do," he wrote in his blog of Betway Insider.'

After the team had slumped to five losses in six games in the first phase of the IPL, Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson as the team's captain and dropped from the Playing XI for the very next contest. It was then that cracks were believed to have surfaced. In fact, ahead of one of SRH's recent games, Warner did not even travel with the team to the stadium and stayed back at his hotel room.

"He looks totally disillusioned now, and there are clearly things happening behind the scenes that we don’t know about," added Pietersen.

Warner won the Orange Cap with SRH in 2015, 2017 and in 2019, scoring 562, 641 and 692 runs respectively. In 2016, he had burned up the charts scoring 848 runs, second-highest behind Virat Kohli's 973 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore.