'He looks lost as a cricketer': NZ great drops controversial 'bits-and-pieces' bombshell on India all-rounder

May 15, 2023 09:07 AM IST

The New Zealand great didn't mince his words as he talked about the India star's performances in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their chances for a playoff qualification alive with a stellar win over the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday night. MS Dhoni's CSK registered a crucial six-wicket loss, with the duo of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana registering 50+ scores to ensure a cruising win for the Knight Riders. It was a dominant outing for the KKR in Chennai, as they first restricted the home side to 144/6 before chasing down the target with 9 balls to spare.

KKR players in action(AP)

However, it can't be neglected that the Knight Riders have had an inconsistent run in the season so far; the side has six wins in 13 matches and is currently placed sixth on the points table. And while Rinku Singh did put impressive outings on a more continual basis, he was often left stranded as the rest of the team would fail to step up.

While the big names – Andre Russell and Sunil Narine – have largely disappointed the KKR fans this season, one player who also failed to live up to the expectations was Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur. He has scored 110 runs in 10 appearances for the side, while taking five wickets with the ball.

And former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris wasn't particularly happy with the India star as he called him a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. The tag – famous for its usage during the 2019 World Cup – had earlier been used by Sanjay Manjrekar for star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“Shardul Thakur looks lost as a cricketer. The worst thing as an all-rounder than you can be called, is a bits-and-pieces cricketer,” Styris told JioCinema ahead of the catch against CSK.

Shardul did impress in the game against his former side Super Kings, however; he bowled three overs, conceding only 15 runs while taking the important wicket of the in-form Devon Conway.

