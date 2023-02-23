'He looks overweight on TV': Kapil Dev's stern remark on Rohit Sharma's fitness; 'When you look at Virat...'

Team India is currently in action in a four-match Test series against Australia, where the Rohit Sharma-led side leads 2-0. The side registered comprehensive wins across both the matches so far, registering an innings win in the opening match in Nagpur before beating Australia by six wickets in Delhi. Rohit had scored a century in the first Test of the series, and while the second match was relatively low-scoring for the hosts, the Indian bowlers staged a blistering comeback for the side on the third day to secure a thumping win.

Even as Rohit had led the team to retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was critical of the current skipper's fitness. Over the past few weeks, there have been debates over Rohit's fitness and when Kapil was asked to comment on the same during an interaction on ABP News, the former India captain insisted that Rohit needs to work on his “weight.”

“It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it,” Kapil said.

"He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, ‘that’s some fitness!'.

Rohit made a return to the Indian Test team after nearly 11 months in the series against Australia. His last appearance in the whites came against Sri Lanka in March last year; since then, the Indian captain missed the rescheduled fifth Test against England due to Covid-19 infection, and later remained absent from the two-Test series against Bangladesh due to a finger injury.

