'He may take 3-4 season to become a reliable finisher': Scott Styris expects Punjab Kings batsman to emulate MI star

Hardik Pandya may not be at his prolific best in IPL 2021 but that doesn’t take away the fact that he is one of the best finishers in modern-day cricket. Pandya may not be doing a lot of bowling due to his back, but his batting is what makes him one of the most feared all-rounder in the world. The all-rounder played some scintillating innings for India during the limited-overs series against Australia last year and England last month. His big-hitting abilities make him one of the most dangerous batsmen to bowl to in the death overs.

Pandya has paved the way for many up-and-coming young cricketers, one of whom is Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh was purchased by the franchise for ₹5.2 crore following his stunning form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, despite getting a few starts, the youngster is yet to set the tournament on fire. With scores of 6*, 47, 15*, 22 and 13, a lot more is desired of Shahrukh, with Styris believing that it may take some time for the batsmen to shape into a formidable finisher and that it would be better if he were to model himself after Hardik.

"I think that’s a lot of pressure to put on his shoulders. I would want to back up that truck a little bit and say no. Just let him play and develop. People develop at different speeds as well. He might take three-four seasons to become a reliable finisher. I don't want to compare anyone with Kieron Pollard, he’s 6 foot 5, he’s huge. Shahrukh Khan is a big guy as well. Maybe he can look to aspire to be like Hardik Pandya," Styris said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Styris revealed how it was during the Tamil Nadu Premier League that he first took notice of young Shahrukh, and the former New Zealand all-rounder reckons that although it’s great that promising youngsters are getting platform to prove themselves, it should not be forgotten that each player needs his own space and time to blossom into an impactful cricketer.

"I've seen a lot of Shahrukh Khan because of my commentary days with the Tamil Nadu Premier League and he was a powerful striker of the ball in that league. I am glad to see him go on and do the same thing for the Tamil Nadu side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and that's how he has earned his space. Dominic Cork just talked about players developing and moving on to India. Well, that’s what these local leagues do as well, by televising them, by putting them under pressure," Styris pointed out.

"They then develop to get into their first-class sides and then into the IPL and then potentially into their national sides as well. So, Shahrukh Khan, just let him play like all the uncapped players, just let them develop; learn from the big-named players around them and when that happens, you just don’t know what can come from that."