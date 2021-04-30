'Narine at 4 or 5 whatever is a waste of space': Sunil Gavaskar explains problems plaguing KKR in IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders are again having an underwhelming season in 2021. It was expected that KKR might turn around their fortunes in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League but that hasn't happened in the first seven matches that they played. KKR are sitting in the fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table with five defeats and two wins.

However, fans have been disappointed by the effort put in the batting department in IPL 2021. Facing Delhi Capitals, KKR top-order again failed to impress as they struggled to get going. If it wasn't for Andre Russell's quick-fire innings at the end then KKR's total would have been much lower than the 154 that they managed.

READ | ‘I couldn’t hit six boundaries in my career, hats off to him’: Sehwag lauds Prithvi Shaw’s blistering knock vs KKR

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was also unimpresed by KKR's tactics this season. He argued that KKR doesn't have quality batsmen in their team to power them to wins.

"To be honest, they don’t have too many classy batsmen. I don’t know how many in the dugout they can look to and say, ‘Look… why don’t you come in and bat up the order.’ Because if you have a look at their batting, apart from Shubman Gill and Morgan himself, there is no class," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"There is Andre Russell down at five or six, and Dinesh Karthik… I would look at promoting Karthik up the order, because for simple reasons. There is Rahul Tripathi up. Sunil Narine at 4 or 5 whatever is a waste of space. It doesn’t make any sense having him there. If you want to have Sunil Narine, have him at the top of the order where he can throw his bat around, and maybe if he connects a few, that’s fine. But that has been KKR’s problem," Gavaskar added.

READ | Mavi's interaction with Shaw after being hit for six fours in first over has got Twitter talking - WATCH

"KKR’s problem is that they haven’t got anybody at three, four, five who can play an impact innings. And if they have somebody who can play an impact innings and may they’ll have to look for that for the next season. This season they might not have that. That would make a big difference will make a big difference to their side."

KKR will look to turn their season around when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.