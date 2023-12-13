'He might be the No. 1 bowler in the world but…': Gavaskar discovers cracks in Ravi Bishnoi's bowling

Ravi Bishnoi may have become the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world but Sunil Gavaskar has reminded everyone that the young India spinner is still relatively new in international cricket and has plenty to learn. Bishnoi, who just last week, jumped seven places and displaced Afghanistan star Rashid Khan to become the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world, won the Player of the Tournament award for his tally of nine wickets against Australia, but was surprisingly dropped from India's Playing XI for the second T20I against South Africa. Sunil Gavaskar has noticed a slight problem with Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. (Getty Images)

And while India missed his presence as Kuldeep Yadav went for 26 runs in three overs as South Africa went to win the contest by five wickets on DLS, Gavaskar, prior to the start of the game, felt the pitch was more tailor-made for Ravindra Jadeja and not Bishnoi.

"If there is a bit of turn from the pitch, I think Jadeja [could inflict most damage]. He bowls so flat that he doesn't allow the batter any chance to go down the pitch and attack him. So if there's just a bit of assist, his four overs could be telling as far as India are concerned," Gavaskar said while speaking to the host broadcaster.

"Ravi Bishnoi... still finding his feet at the international level. Yes, he is the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world but again, if you get stuck into him, sometimes you tend to see him bowl faster and quicker. The faster you bowl on a good pitch, it gets that much easier for the batters because the pace is exactly what they are looking for."

Despite posting 180/7 before rain brought India's innings to a close with three balls to go, the conditions made it tough for the bowlers to defend the revised target of 152 in 15 overs. South Africa were off to a flier with Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke blasting 42 inside three overs, and even though India came back with wickets in the middle order, Tristan Stubbs and Andile Phehlukwayo got SA over the line with the latter hitting a six off Jadeja to give SA a 1-0 lead. Gavaskar pointed out that while India struggled to grip the ball, credit must go to South Africa for pulling off a nicely-planned chase.

"It wasn't easy for the Indian bowlers. You could see that the ball was very wet. They had to keep wiping it which is never easy. Because the ball feels like soap in your hands. Even for the fielders, as the ball comes in and suddenly slips. Things didn't go India's way but compliments to South Africa on a well-organised chase," added the former India captain.