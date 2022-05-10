'He now doubts his own ability. He can't play the way he's playing': Ex-Pakistan captain slams Kohli's batting strategy

Virat Kohli has endured his worst Indian Premier League (IPL) season far, scoring just 216 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 111.3. The run tally comprises one half-century score, which came after 16 IPL innings, and three golden duck dismissals. The calls for break has grown louder than ever after Kohli walked back after being dismissed in the first game of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week, but former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels that Kohli shouldn't be dropped and rather wants him to focus on his batting strategy. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Speaking on YouTube show Caught Behind, Rashid opined that Kohli's sluggish batting has been the result of his poor form and he needs to find that rhythm back and play in that flow. He further opined that with Kohli failing as an opener as well for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he can be sent down the order to bat.

“I had earlier said this, he needs to either bat up the order or down the order. Since opening hasn't work, may be he can come down the order now. He now doubts his own ability. He cannot way the way he is playing now. That won't work anyway. He needs to bat in that flow. If he can find that rhythm once again, he can come out of it,” he said.

Kohli has batted below the No.4 spot only 25 times in IPL, the last being back in 2010. He scored 461 runs at just 128.1 strike rate.

RCB have two more games to play in IPL 2022 and they presently stand fourth in the points table with seven wins in 12 matches. Kohli will need to get back to his form to help RCB win those last two games and make the playoffs in IPL 2022.

