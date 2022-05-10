Watch: Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal highlights UltraEdge glitch, MI skipper left in complete disbelief

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant and record-breaking five-wicket haul gave an already ousted Mumbai Indians a chance at a third successive win after Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 165 for nine. A decent start was all Mumbai were staring at in Navi Mumbai on Monday night before being hit by a controversial dismissal which left MI skipper Rohit Sharma and all in the dug out in complete shock. Mumbai subsequently failed to recover from the early and contentious dismissal of Rohit, amid the absence of an injured Suryakumar Yadav, as they lost by 52 runs to suffer their ninth defeat this season. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

The incident happened in the first over of Mumbai's chase of 166 when KKR pacer Tim Southee dished out a scrambled-seam delivery, pitched shot of length which Rohit looked to tuck the ball to the leg side. However, the ball flew off his thighs and landed lowly into the hands of diving Sheldon Jackson.

On-field umpire looked unsure over whether there was an inside edge and hence seeked help from the third umpire. The spike in the UltraEdge was seen and Rohit was adjudged out.

ALSO READ: 'It will ruffle a few feathers': Iyer's shocking 'CEO is involved in team selection' revelation leaves Twitter perplexed

However, replays on the giant screen clearly revealed that the UltraEdge showed prominent spikes even before the ball had passed the bat thereby highlighting a major glitch. Former England cricketer Graeme Swann, who was at the commentary box at the time of the dismissal, opined that Rohit had been “hard done by”.

Rohit was left complete shocked by the decision and so was MI co-owner Akash Ambani.

The early dismissal hurt Mumbai as they failed to recover from it despite Ishan Kishan's fighting 43-ball 41.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON