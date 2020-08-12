‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Stuart Broad reacts after father and match referee Chris Broad slaps fine for code of conduct breach

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:40 IST

England pacer Stuart Broad’s tweets are as deceptive as his sharp in-dippers to the right-hander. And what’s worse? He doesn’t even spare his father. The England quick on Tuesday said his father and match referee Chris Broad, is off his Christmas card list after he fined him for giving Yasir Shah a send-off in the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

After England’s ‘Barmy Army’ supporters group tweeted the news of his sanction on Tuesday, Broad said of his father: “He’s off the Christmas card & present list.”

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

Broad was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for his behaviour on Saturday after dismissing Pakistan Yasir Shah early on Day 4. The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings on Saturday, when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad.

This was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three. Another demerit point picked up in the second test, which begins in Southampton on Thursday, would trigger a one-test suspension.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy levelled the charge.

Chris Broad would not normally officiate in a match involving his son but he is overseeing all six of England’s home tests this summer because of travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

England went on to clinch the series opener in Manchester by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

