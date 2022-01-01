'He should be spoken to. There was absolutely no need for it': Gavaskar reacts to Siraj-Bavuma incident during 1st Test

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was slightly unimpressed with Mohammed Siraj attempting to run out Temba Bavuma, which saw the India pacer unintentionally hurt the South Africa batter. In the 62nd over of play of Day 5 of the first Test in Centurion, Siraj picked up the ball and inadvertently threw it back at the batter hoping for a run-out, but Bavuma hadn't even moved out and he copped the blow on his shin.

While the world of Twitter did not take too kindly to Siraj’s act, Gavaskar feels the 27-year-old fast bowler should be talked to in regards to aggression.

"There was no attempt to take the run. You are a little bit aggressive; you've gotten a bit carried away. But if there was an attempt to run, it would have been understandable. He's there. He didn't take the run. There was no need, absolutely no need for that. Siraj should be spoken to. At the end of the day, how gracious Temba Bavuma was when Siraj gave him the thumbs up," Gavaskar said on air.

The Bavuma episode aside, Siraj has made improved by leaps and bounds. If 2021 is to be carefully glanced, Siraj's rise is perhaps the biggest individual positive for Indian cricket. The way he started off at the Boxing Day Test and led the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, claiming a five-wicket haul in the Gabba Test was a sign of greater thing to come.

He kept it up in the Test series in England grabbing a four-for as India completed a historic win at the Lord's cricket ground. Siraj was in hot form for his IPL franchise RCB as well, and was one of the four players retained by the franchise for the next season. And the 27-year-old quick ended the year on a high with disciplined bowling against South Africa in Centurion.