'He should be there, has performed whenever he got chances': Kumble wants Rohit to bring 28-year-old star back in Tests

India cruised to an innings-and-141-run victory over West Indies in the first Test, as the visitors wrapped up the match on Day 3 in Dominica. Taking a 271-run lead in the first innings, India bowled the Windies out on merely 130 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Spinners ruled the roost in the Dominica Test, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking a five-wicket haul across both innings, while the do of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picking 9 wickets among them in the second. Even for the West Indies, spinners picked three of India's five wickets.

Anil Kumble stated that Rohit and co. should consider picking the 28-year-old star in Tests(AP/File)

Amid a largely successful outing for spinners in the Test, India spin great Anil Kumble – who is in the broadcast team for the series – stated that India might consider using Kuldeep Yadav on such pitches. The left-arm spinner last played a Test for India in December 2022 against Bangladesh; he has been part of the Test squad for the home series against Australia, but didn't find a place for the West Indies Tests.

Kuldeep is, however, in the ODI team for the tour.

“He should definitely be there because he is a very good bowler. Leg-spinners are very attacking bowlers and it is also difficult at times, they concede runs as well but you need to take a leg-spinner along with you and groom him, and whenever you get a chance, he should be given an opportunity,” said Kumble on JioCinema.

“Kuldeep Yadav is a very good spinner for Test matches. He has given very good performances whenever he has got a chance as well. There are a lot of wrist-spinners in white-ball formats. We are not getting to see them much in Test matches,” Kumble added.

Kumble insisted that the current spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja has done a fine job and also lauded Axar Patel, but stressed that Kuldeep needs to be given matches wherever possible.

“Ashwin and Jadeja are doing a very good job for the Indian team currently. Both are high-quality spin bowlers. The third spinner is also Axar Patel, he has done extremely well whenever he has got an opportunity. As I said, Kuldeep Yadav should also be kept alongside them and played whenever you get a chance,” said Kumble.

India took the field with their strongest spin attack in Ashwin and Jadeja, with Axar – the third and only other spinner in the squad – on the bench. With a 1-0 lead in the series and West Indies' uninspiring outing with the bat, India might be inclined to give Axar an opportunity in the second and final Test, which begins July 20 in Port of Spain.

