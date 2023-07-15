Watch: Ishan Kishan's 'Alex Carey' moment; gets blasted for attempting Bairstow-like Ashes dismissal against Holder

World cricket just moved on from the highly-debatable Jonny Bairstow dismissal in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. England just put things behind from the drama-filled Lord's encounter against Australia to notch up a win in Headingley. But it seems Ishan Kishan was eager to reignite the debate as he attempted to recreate what Alex Carey pulled off against Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test earlier this month, against Jason Holder in the 1st West Indies Test on Friday in Dominica, only to be blasted by fans on social media. Ishan Kishan attempts to recreated Jonny Bairstow-like dismissal against Jason Holder

It had happened at the end of the 33rd over on Day 3 of the 1st Test after Ravindra Jadeja bowled the final ball of his 14th over against Jason Holder. It was a shortish delivery outside off and the batter attempted a cut shot but failed to make a contact. Wicketkeeper Ishan collected the delivery, waited for a bit behind the stumps and then whipped of the bails as soon as Holder took his foot off the ground.

Ishan immediately broke into a loud appeal, pointing towards the leg umpire, but was denied the wicket as the umpire had already called it over and hence the ball was dead.

Watch the video here…

Here is how social media…

Rewinding the Bairstow incident

Exactly a fortnight back, England batter Bairstow had walked off the crease after ducking a shorter delivery during the 2nd Ashes Test. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who comfortably collected the ball, threw it straight towards the stumps to dislodge the bails. Aussies immediately broke into a loud appeal and the decision was sent upstairs. TV umpire Marais Erasmus went through the replays and confirmed that Bairstow was out of his ground before the on-field umpire had called it over.

According to Law 20.1.1.1, the ball is dead, when its “finally settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or of the bowler.” Law 20.1.2 further adds: “The ball shall be considered dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

Despite the dismissal being within the rules of the game, it sparked a spirit of cricket debate not just between the two teams, but across social media with veterans cricketers and legends giving their views as well.

