‘Batta phenk raha hai…’: Stump mic catches Virat Kohli accusing Brathwaite of illegal bowling action, Yashasvi reacts

The stump mic has been catching some interesting chatter among the players during the India vs West Indies 1st Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. If it was Ishan Kishan all the way on Day 1, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the cake on Day 2 and Day 3. During their century partnership, the duo was heard talking about the West Indies bowlers, their style, run-up and other things. Jaiswal on one occasion was even heard complaining to Kohli about West Indies seamer Kemar Roach. Jaiswal said Roach was getting in his way when the left-hander was running between the wickets. Virat Kohli (R) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (L)

Before this incident towards the end of Day 2, stump mic caught Kohli complaining about Kraigg Brathwaite's bowling action. The incident happened in the 90th over of India's innings when the West Indies captain was in the middle of his fifth over. Kohli was heard saying, "Batta phenk raha hai," a common way of referring to chucking or illegal bowling action in Indian cricket.

Whether Kohli let the on-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough know about the same was unclear but his comments were addressed to non-striker Jaiswal.

VIDEO: ‘Batta phenk raha hai’: Kohli complains about Brathwaite's bowling action

Apart from the stump mic chatter, Kohli also gave a lot to the camera. He was at his entertaining best in the first Test against the West Indies. The former India captain, who is generally known for showing a full array of emotions while fielding, did not hold back even while batting on Day 2 and Day 3.

It was hard to score runs quickly for the batters and Kohli let everyone know that. He celebrated each of his boundaries with theatrics as if they were a milestone. His first boundary came in his 81st ball - the most he has taken in his Test career. And he was quick to celebrate it with a raise of hands. He continued the same even on Day 3 as cameras caught him giggling and celebrating, throwing his up in the air after hitting a four.

Kohli had to toil for a half-century. Jaiswal, who made a dream hundred on debut on Thursday, started with a crisp straight drive off Jason Holder. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican opened the bowling alongside Holder and instantly created issues for Kohli.

The former India skipper got a life when he was on dropped on 40 by West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Kohli went for a drive off Warrican and Brathwaite ended up grassing an easy chance at cover.

At the other end, Jaiswal stepped out to Warrican and dispatched him for a straight six.

He became the third Indian to reach 150 on debut with a single, matching the feats of Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177).

A double hundred was in the offing for Jaiswal but it wasn't to be as he edged one that angled away from Alzarri Joseph.

Soon after Rahane, who had a good opportunity to make a big impact, attempted a drive on the up on a slow pitch off Kemar Roach and ended up offering a simple catch at cover.

Kohli another life in the second session of Day 3 when keeper Joshua de Silva dropped a difficult catch of Roach's bowling when the India great was on 72.

His luck finally ran out when he was dismissed by Rahkeem Cornwall for 76.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON